Bihar: Nitish Kumar to chair all-party meeting to discuss caste-based census on June 1

An all-party meeting on the caste-based census in Bihar will be held on June 1 under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna, informed Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Wednesday. Choudhary further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has "not opposed" the all-party meeting on the caste-based census.

"All parties have agreed (on the caste-based census in Bihar). I've said that talks have been held with all parties and they've agreed on an all-party meeting on June 1. We hope that people of all parties will come. As far as Bharatiya Janata Party is concerned, they've not opposed it," he said. Choudhary added that almost all parties in the state have been in the favour of a caste-based census since the beginning.

The Bihar minister also said that following a decision that will be taken in the meeting, a meeting of state cabinet ministers will also be called for its implementation. "So, that will be taken up in the next meeting of the Council of Ministers and then the government will try to implement it," he said.

Notably, the Bihar Chief Minister had earlier said that the state government will conduct a caste census, and would seek political consensus before doing so. Highlighting the importance of the caste Census, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that it would enable the government to work for the development of various sections of the society.

"We will start it soon and will also ensure it is implemented properly. Once the caste-based Census is done, the government can work for their development," he said. Caste Census has become a key political issue in Bihar. Most of the parties in Bihar, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which is in Opposition in the state, have called for Caste Census. (ANI)

