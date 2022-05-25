Moldova vows opposition leader graft probe will be in line with law

Moldova on Wednesday vowed to ensure a corruption investigation into detained pro-Russian opposition leader Igor Dodon would be in strict accordance with the law after he accused the government of a politically motivated attack. Dodon, who was president of the eastern European country until 2020, was detained on Tuesday for up to 72 hours following a search of his home. In a statement, he said he was innocent and that the case had been fabricated.

"The ministry of justice will pay close attention to the progress of the investigation so that everything is in strict accordance with the law," justice minister Sergiu Litvinenco, wrote on Facebook. "Corrupt politicians must answer before the law," he said, saying the government would keep its word to voters to reestablish justice in the country.

Dodon's arrest comes at a time when relations between Moscow and Chisinau are increasingly strained. Dodon blamed his detention on pro-Western President Maia Sandu, who he said wanted to distract people from the country's economic woes. Fears have increased that Moldova could be drawn into the conflict in neighboring Ukraine after pro-Russian separatists in Moldova's Transdniestria region blamed Kyiv for what they said were shootings, and explosions, and drone incursions.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said it would carefully monitor the situation around the investigation. "We would not like the current authorities to start settling scores with their former political rivals in the current situation," deputy foreign minister Andrei Rudenko was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency.

