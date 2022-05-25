Left Menu

UK's Johnson 'humbled' but wants to move on from 'partygate'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has responded to an investigative report on government parties that took place during coronavirus lockdowns by saying he takes full responsibility for everything that took place. But while the report published on Wednesday said the blame for rule-breaking lies at the top of government.

25-05-2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has responded to an investigative report on government parties that took place during coronavirus lockdowns by saying he takes "full responsibility for everything that took place." But while the report published on Wednesday said the blame for rule-breaking lies at the top of government. Johnson insisted again that he did not knowingly break any rules. He ignored calls from opponents to resign.

The prime minister said he was "humbled" and had "learned a lesson" but that it was now time to "move on" and focus on the government's priorities.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray's long-awaited report said the "senior leadership team ... must bear responsibility" for a culture that allowed the flouting of rules to happen.

