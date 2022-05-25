UK Labour Party calls Gray report a monument to "hubris" of Johnson's government

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said that a report by civil servant Sue Gray into lockdown rule-breaking in Downing Street would stand as a monument to the "hubris and arrogance" of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

"When the dust settles and the anger subsides, this report will stand as a monument to the hubris and the arrogance of a government that believed it was one rule for them and another rule for everyone else," Starmer told parliament on Wednesday after the full report was published.

