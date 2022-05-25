Left Menu

UK Labour Party calls Gray report a monument to "hubris" of Johnson's government

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:42 IST
Keir Starmer Image Credit: Wikimedia
Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said that a report by civil servant Sue Gray into lockdown rule-breaking in Downing Street would stand as a monument to the "hubris and arrogance" of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

"When the dust settles and the anger subsides, this report will stand as a monument to the hubris and the arrogance of a government that believed it was one rule for them and another rule for everyone else," Starmer told parliament on Wednesday after the full report was published.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

