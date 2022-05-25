Left Menu

Punjab govt to present paperless budget, says CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government will present a paperless budget which will save Rs 21 lakh of the state exchequer, besides saving 34 tonne of paper.Mann described it as a step towards e-governance.Good news for the people of Punjab...

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 18:04 IST
Punjab govt to present paperless budget, says CM Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government will present a paperless budget which will save Rs 21 lakh of the state exchequer, besides saving 34 tonne of paper.

Mann described it as a step towards e-governance.

“Good news for the people of Punjab... My government has decided that there will be a paperless budget this time. With this, around Rs 21 lakh of the state exchequer will be saved…34 tonne paper will be saved.. it means it will save 814-834 trees…another step towards e-Governance..,” said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi. Notably, the Punjab assembly in March had passed a vote-on-account for the first three months, April till June, of the financial year 2022-23.

The Aam Aadmi Party came to power in March after winning 92 of the 117 Punjab assembly segments in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022