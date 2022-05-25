US Domestic News Roundup: Texas AG Paxton vanquishes Bush in Republican run-off; Analysis-Beyond Trump, Trumpism is the winner in midterm primaries and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Texas AG Paxton vanquishes Bush in Republican run-off

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton shrugged off a challenge on Tuesday from fellow Republican George P. Bush in a primary run-off election that pitted a Trump ally against the scion of two former U.S. presidents. Edison Research projected a win for Paxton, who consistently led in polling in his re-election bid for a third term. He beat out Bush, the state's land commissioner, for former President Donald Trump's endorsement, despite a longstanding securities fraud indictment and other legal woes.

Analysis-Beyond Trump, Trumpism is the winner in midterm primaries

The crushing defeat of David Perdue in Tuesday's Republican gubernatorial primary in Georgia likely delighted Donald Trump's adversaries, who have been keeping scorecards to measure the performance of election candidates backed by the former president. Trump has weighed in on November's midterm elections like no former president, announcing more than 190 endorsements and holding rallies with his proteges. The success of his endorsees is seen as a key sign of his continued influence over the party as he hints at another run for the White House in 2024.

New York subway shooting suspect charged with second-degree murder

A man suspected in the fatal weekend shooting of a New York City subway rider, less than two months after a mass shooting on the transit system, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. Andrew Abdullah, 25, was arrested at his lawyer's offices for the slaying of Brooklyn resident Daniel Enriquez, 48, who was fatally shot in his chest while he rode in a subway car on Sunday morning, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference.

Texas school killing, deadliest in a decade, prompts Biden call for action

The murder of 19 children and two teachers at a South Texas elementary school has prompted a call to action from U.S. President Joe Biden, who urged Americans to confront the country's gun lobby and pressure Congress to tighten gun laws. In the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade, Salvador Ramos, 18, began his rampage on Tuesday when he shot his grandmother, then crashed his car while fleeing near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Abortion reveals Democratic fault lines in too-close-to-call Texas rematch

Centrist U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar was clinging to a razor-thin lead early on Wednesday against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros in a high-profile south Texas Democratic primary battle that illustrated sharp dividing lines over immigration and abortion rights. The election on Tuesday in a district along the U.S.-Mexico border was the third contest between Cuellar, who has held the seat since 2005, and Cisneros, a 28-year-old attorney who failed to unseat him in 2020 but forced him to a runoff in the state's March primary this year.

Biden's public approval falls to 36%, lowest of his presidency -Reuters/Ipsos

U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell this week to 36%, the lowest level of his presidency, as Americans suffered from rising inflation, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday. The two-day national poll found that 59% of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance. His overall approval was down six percentage points from 42% last week.

'How many more lives?': Reactions to Texas school shooting

U.S officials, members of Congress and other prominent Americans reacted to the Texas school shooting that killed 18 children and one adult on Tuesday: U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

Factbox-Grim chronology of mass shootings in the United States

A gunman opened fire at an elementary school in South Texas on Tuesday, killing 14 students and one teacher, Governor Greg Abbott told reporters. The suspect was killed in the midday shooting at the Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio.

Trump rebuked in Georgia as Republicans reject his hand-picked midterm challengers

Georgia Republicans on Tuesday dealt Donald Trump his biggest defeat in his bid to play kingmaker in this year's U.S. midterm elections, choosing Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger despite Trump's efforts to oust them. The primary victories by Kemp and Raffensperger mark a major setback for the former president, who had waged a revenge campaign against them for refusing to overturn his 2020 election defeat, which he falsely claimed was the result of fraud.

U.S. FDA allows importing of 2 million baby formula cans from UK

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is easing regulations to allow infant formula imports from Britain, a move it said on Tuesday would bring around 2 million cans onto empty shelves by June to ease a nationwide shortage. The FDA said it was "exercising enforcement discretion" to allow Britain-based Kendal Nutricare to import certain infant formula products under the Kendamil brand that it has no safety or nutrition concerns over following an evaluation.

