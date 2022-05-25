Left Menu

Goa govt urges SEC to postpone panchayat polls by three months

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-05-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 19:11 IST
Goa govt urges SEC to postpone panchayat polls by three months
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the state government has urged the state election commission (SEC) to postpone the upcoming panchayat polls by three months.

Speaking to reporters here, Sawant said the government has moved a file to the SEC seeking postponement of the panchayat elections, which were scheduled to be held next month.

The monsoon season is approaching and it would be difficult to hold elections in such an atmosphere, he said.

The chief minister further said that the state government has decided to appoint administrators for each of the panchayats, after the tenure of current panchayat bodies expires in June.

Sawant said the OBC commission should decide on the reservation of wards for the Other Backward Classes as per the Supreme Court’s directives.

The state government does not want to go ahead with the elections without the reservation of wards for the OBCs, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022