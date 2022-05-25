Left Menu

Visa scam case: Karti Chidambaram says he will not join investigation at CBI headquarters today

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday said that he will not join the investigation at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi today in connection with the alleged visa scam case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 19:44 IST
Visa scam case: Karti Chidambaram says he will not join investigation at CBI headquarters today
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday said that he will not join the investigation at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi today in connection with the alleged visa scam case. He was likely to join the investigation today.

Notably, the Congress MP has been named in the alleged visa scam case by the CBI. Earlier on May 17, the CBI had arrested Karti's close associate S Bhaskar Raman in the case.

Earlier today, the sources informed, "as per the court's orders of Karti's bail, he has to appear before CBI within 16 hours of reaching India". "We haven't summoned him since the court has already directed him to join the investigation within 16 hours of his arrival in India. If he fails to appear, then we might issue summon order to him for joining the investigation," said a CBI officer.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Karti P Chidambaram claimed that he is not involved in the Visa case, anyhow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022