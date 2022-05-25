MVA govt deceived OBCs over protecting quota in local bodies polls: Maha BJP

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday accused the MVA government of deceiving the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state in the name of protecting quota for the community in the local body elections.

Nearly 40 BJP workers, including senior leaders Patil, Pravin Darekar and Sudhir Mungantiwar, were detained, while they were protesting outside the party office near Mantralaya, the state secretariat, seeking reservation for the OBCs in elections.

The detained BJP workers were taken to the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai and later released, an official said.

Speaking to reporters during the protest, Patil said, “The Shiv Sena-led MVA government has deceived the OBCs in the state over protecting their political quota in the local bodies polls. The MVA government first did nothing and ended up losing the political quota case in the Supreme Court.” “This government does not want to give back the quota to the OBCs in the local body polls. Hence, it is not even carrying out a proper study of the OBCs and collecting empirical data,” the BJP leader claimed.

The party’s state chief further warned that lottery of ward reservations is scheduled to be declared on May 31, and once it is declared, the OBCs will not get any reservations in the civic body polls, even if later the state submits the empirical data and wins the case. The BJP has already announced that it would give 27 per cent of its total seats to OBC candidates, “irrespective of winnability”, he said, adding that while the state government has funds to pay contractors, it does not make timely payments to the lawyers defending it in the Supreme Court.

“The Madhya Pradesh government collected the data and secured reservation for the OBCs. If the MVA government is keen on learning something, it should send a team of ministers to the neighbouring state and seek Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's guidance on how to protect the quota,” Patil said.

