Binoy Viswam submits private-member Bill in RS for enhancing livelihood security

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam on Wednesday submitted a private-member bill named 'Bhagat Singh Urban Employment Guarantee Bill, 2022' in the Rajya Sabha to be taken up for introduction and discussion in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam on Wednesday submitted a private-member bill named "Bhagat Singh Urban Employment Guarantee Bill, 2022" in the Rajya Sabha to be taken up for introduction and discussion in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. Speaking with ANI, Viswam said that the Bill aims to provide for the enhancement of livelihood security.

"The Bill aims to provide for the enhancement of livelihood security of the households in urban areas of the country by providing at least a hundred days of guaranteed wage employment in every financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled work," Viswam said. He further told ANI that the bill is drawn in the context of the growing distress of unemployment among India's urban poor which has remained largely unaddressed and is named after the great youth icon Bhagat Singh. (ANI)

