UK PM Johnson promises action to tackle cost of living crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday again pledged action to help tackle the cost of living crisis, without giving specifics on what his government was going to do to ease pressure on household finances.

"We're going to see pressures on on household finances. So what I'm saying to people is that we will continue to respond," Johnson said at a news conference.

"The government is going to do everything we can to help people."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)