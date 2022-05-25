UK finance ministry to make statement to parliament on Thursday - ITV
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 20:30 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's finance ministery is due to make a statement to parliament on Thursday, ITV reported citing parliamentary whips who arrange business in the debating chamber.
"Parliamentary whips saying they now have confirmation of a Treasury statement tomorrow," Anushka Asthana, ITV's Deputy political Editor, said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement