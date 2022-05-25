Left Menu

UK finance ministry to make statement to parliament on Thursday - ITV

The Treasury did not immediately comment on the report when contacted by Reuters. The government is under pressure to announce fresh support for household struggling with rising bills caused by inflation and an energy price spike.

Britain's finance ministry is due to make a statement to parliament on Thursday, ITV reported citing parliamentary whips who arrange business in the debating chamber.

"Parliamentary whips saying they now have confirmation of a Treasury statement tomorrow," Anushka Asthana, ITV's Deputy political Editor, said on Twitter. The Treasury did not immediately comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

The government is under pressure to announce fresh support for household struggling with rising bills caused by inflation and an energy price spike. Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson again pledged action to help tackle the cost of living crisis, without giving specifics on what his government was going to do.

