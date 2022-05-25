Yediyurappa gets exemption from court appearance in graft case

A special court here on Wednesday granted exemption from personal appearance for the day to former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in an alleged corruption case.

The BJP veteran's counsel submitted a medical certificate saying the 79-year-old was advised bed rest for 10 days by doctors from Sagar Hospital, who are treating him especially for bi-lateral pneumonitis. The special court that deals exclusively with criminal cases related to Legislators in Karnataka exempted his appearance on medical grounds and adjourned the case to June 17. Yediyurappa will have to appear in person on the next date of hearing.

The private complaint was filed in 2013 by Vasudeva Reddy, who alleged that Yediyurappa who was Deputy Chief Minister in 2006 had illegally denotified several parcels of lands in Whitefield and Electronics city in Bengaluru. Yediyurappa informed the court that he suffered from diabetes and hypertension and was being treated for it. For the last few days he was suffering from cough, cold and fever because of which he has been advised total bed rest and could not attend court. The court said that the accused ''was exempted from appearing before the court for the day,'' and adjourned the case to June 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)