Left Menu

Yediyurappa gets exemption from court appearance in graft case

A special court here on Wednesday granted exemption from personal appearance for the day to former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in an alleged corruption case.The BJP veterans counsel submitted a medical certificate saying the 79-year-old was advised bed rest for 10 days by doctors from Sagar Hospital, who are treating him especially for bi-lateral pneumonitis.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-05-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 20:39 IST
Yediyurappa gets exemption from court appearance in graft case
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here on Wednesday granted exemption from personal appearance for the day to former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in an alleged corruption case.

The BJP veteran's counsel submitted a medical certificate saying the 79-year-old was advised bed rest for 10 days by doctors from Sagar Hospital, who are treating him especially for bi-lateral pneumonitis. The special court that deals exclusively with criminal cases related to Legislators in Karnataka exempted his appearance on medical grounds and adjourned the case to June 17. Yediyurappa will have to appear in person on the next date of hearing.

The private complaint was filed in 2013 by Vasudeva Reddy, who alleged that Yediyurappa who was Deputy Chief Minister in 2006 had illegally denotified several parcels of lands in Whitefield and Electronics city in Bengaluru. Yediyurappa informed the court that he suffered from diabetes and hypertension and was being treated for it. For the last few days he was suffering from cough, cold and fever because of which he has been advised total bed rest and could not attend court. The court said that the accused ''was exempted from appearing before the court for the day,'' and adjourned the case to June 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' comments

Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022