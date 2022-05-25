Biden planning visit to Texas after school massacre - official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 21:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to visit the Texas town where a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers, possibly as early as this weekend, a senior administration official said.
White House officials were still working out details for a visit to Uvalde, Texas, the official told Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Texas
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass COVID checks; Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing' and more
US Domestic News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; The woman at trial says celebrity chef Mario Batali groped her at Boston bar and more
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more
Texas grid operator calls for power conservation over weekend