Biden planning visit to Texas after school massacre - official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 21:01 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to visit the Texas town where a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers, possibly as early as this weekend, a senior administration official said.

White House officials were still working out details for a visit to Uvalde, Texas, the official told Reuters.

