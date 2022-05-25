Delhi: Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat bypoll on June 23
The bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat in Delhi is slated to be held on June 23, in the wake of AAP leader Raghav Chadha being elected to the Rajya Sabha recently.
Chadha was the MLA from the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat.
The by-election to three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats across six states will be held on June 23, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.
Chadha, 33, had quit as Delhi MLA a couple of months ago and had taken oath as a member of the Upper House of Parliament earlier in May.
