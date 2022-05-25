Left Menu

BJP Kisan Morcha organises 'tiffin meeting' to discuss plan to reach out to farmers on Centre's welfare schemes

In a new initiative, the BJP Kisan Morcha on Wednesday organised a "tiffin meeting" to strategise about apprising farmers about the welfare schemes laid down for them by the Centre.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 22:11 IST
Image Credit: ANI
In a new initiative, the BJP Kisan Morcha on Wednesday organised a "tiffin meeting" to strategise about apprising farmers about the welfare schemes laid down for them by the Centre. The meeting was organised in every district of the country with the national president of the Morcha, Rajkumar Chahar, conducting the meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

Under the initiative, the office bearers and workers got packed tiffins from home and reached the venue at the divisional level and ate food together. They discussed issues like welfare schemes of the government and the upcoming 2024 General elections.

The agenda of the meeting was to prepare a blueprint about reaching out to farmers and apprising them about the schemes of the Centre. "The workers are committed to fulfilling every work assigned to them by party's national president JP Nadda," said National media in-charge of the Morcha, Manoj Yadav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

