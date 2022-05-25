Bring back democratic atmosphere in Tripura: former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar

Agartala, May 25(PTI): Former chief minister and CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar on Wednesday urged his rival from BJP, the new Chief Minister Manik Saha to bring back ''a democratic atmosphere'' to Tripura.

Many of CPI(M)'s party offices were burnt down while many of its party leaders were physically tortured during the past four years, he alleged while addressing a rally at Boxanagar in Sepahijala district.

Sarkar claimed not only the CPI(M), the Congress and the media also faced immense problems during the BJP rule over the past 50 months. “A new Chief Minister (Manik Saha) has taken charge of the BJP-IPFT coalition government. We expect, the new Chief Minister will restore democratic values in the state where the opposition parties will find space to carry out political activities”, he said, adding ''or else the people will not sit silently.'' Sarkar also explained the removal of Biplab Kumar Deb from the Chief Ministers' post abruptly as a bid to set the BJP's house in order. “It is a very unusual development that a Chief Minister was removed when the state is going to Assembly elections within a few months. This has been done as part of the party's face saving exercise before the 2023 elections”, he claimed.

The CPI(M) politburo member said the Biplab Kumar Deb government's support was rapidly falling in the state as it could not fulfill the people's aspirations. “Deb went to Delhi after a summon by the party top brass and came back to the state the following day and tendered his resignation! The central leadership might have come to know about the impending danger. That's why they brought a change in guard”, he said.

Sarkar also recalled how veteran Communist leader Dasarath Dev was allowed to run the state as the Chief Minister from 1993 to 1998. “Dasarath Dev had told the party that he will not be able to discharge his duty as the Chief Minister given his ailing health but he had remained for a full five-year term. Of course, Baidyanath Majumder had to oversee the worksof the Left Front government as the Deputy Chief Minister”, he said.

“No political party changes its leader (CM) ahead of elections unless there is no alternative. But, Deb, who was lauded by the Prime Minister and Home Minister earlier, was removed from the Chief Minister's post. The central leadership doesn't want to go to the next elections keeping Biplab Deb at the helm based on ground reports”, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)