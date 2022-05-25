UK government to set out details of cost of living support on Thursday -spokesperson

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will set out more details on Thursday of the government's response to growing cost of living pressures facing households, a spokesperson for his department said.

"The Chancellor was clear that as the situation evolves, so will our response, with the most vulnerable being his number one priority. He will set out more details tomorrow," the spokesperson said.

