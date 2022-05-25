Left Menu

UK government to set out details of cost of living support on Thursday -spokesperson

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 22:47 IST
UK government to set out details of cost of living support on Thursday -spokesperson
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will set out more details on Thursday of the government's response to growing cost of living pressures facing households, a spokesperson for his department said.

"The Chancellor was clear that as the situation evolves, so will our response, with the most vulnerable being his number one priority. He will set out more details tomorrow," the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' comments

Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022