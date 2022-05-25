Left Menu

MP: Six held for attempt to damage Nehru's statue in Satna district

A video which went viral showed some people carrying saffron flags hitting the statue with a stick and hammer, said additional superintendent of police Surendra Kumar Jain.The miscreants were also seen shouting slogans against the BJP government in the state.

PTI | Satna | Updated: 25-05-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 23:01 IST
MP: Six held for attempt to damage Nehru's statue in Satna district
  • Country:
  • India

Six persons were arrested after a video showed a group of people trying to damage a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first prime minister, in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Dhavari square, just about 50 meters away from the district collectorate, on Tuesday evening, said an official. A video which went viral showed some people carrying saffron flags hitting the statue with a stick and hammer, said additional superintendent of police Surendra Kumar Jain.

The miscreants were also seen shouting slogans against the BJP government in the state. Six of them were identified and arrested, and further probe was on, ASP Jain said.

Strongly condemning the incident, state Congress chief Kamal Nath demanded that the government probe the matter and take strict action against the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' comments

Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022