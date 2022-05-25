MP: Six held for attempt to damage Nehru's statue in Satna district

Six persons were arrested after a video showed a group of people trying to damage a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first prime minister, in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Dhavari square, just about 50 meters away from the district collectorate, on Tuesday evening, said an official. A video which went viral showed some people carrying saffron flags hitting the statue with a stick and hammer, said additional superintendent of police Surendra Kumar Jain.

The miscreants were also seen shouting slogans against the BJP government in the state. Six of them were identified and arrested, and further probe was on, ASP Jain said.

Strongly condemning the incident, state Congress chief Kamal Nath demanded that the government probe the matter and take strict action against the culprits.

