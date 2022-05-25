Left Menu

Beto O'Rourke heckles Texas leaders at shooting news conference

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 23:48 IST
Former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke stood up and interrupted a news conference on Wednesday by Texas officials following the latest mass shooting in the state, shouting, "You are doing nothing!" O'Rourke, a Democrat who is running for governor of Texas against Republican Greg Abbott, began yelling to the gathered officials after Abbott finished outlining mental health resources available to those affected by the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

People shouted O'Rourke down and security officials moved to escort him out of the room after he broke into the news conference with accusations that the elected officials were doing nothing to stop gun violence. "You're a sick son of a bitch who would come to a deal like this to make a political issue," one of the participants yelled at O'Rourke.

Speaking to reporters outside the news conference, O'Rourke said: "We owe those parents action. They want us to do something right now. I want us to do something right now. We can do something right now. But if we continue to accept this, then it is on us, it's not just the governor's fault, it is on us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

