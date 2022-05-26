Left Menu

Ukraine seeks Marder vehicles and Leopard tanks from Berlin, Kuleba says

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 00:27 IST
Ukraine seeks Marder vehicles and Leopard tanks from Berlin, Kuleba says

Kyiv seeks to acquire German Marder infantry fighting vehicles and ideally also Leopard main battle tanks but has not made much headway with the government in Berlin so far, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday. "Something that we think is feasible is these Marder armoured vehicles, and our dream, of course, is German Leopard tanks," he told a news conference on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"But we are not even close to, we are not there." German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has been criticized for dragging his feet over heavy weapons supplies to Ukraine, is scheduled to address business leaders gathered in the Swiss resort on Thursday.

"We understand it's more difficult for Germany than for others, so we decided to follow this development with a strategic patience," Kuleba said, adding he still did not understand why it was so complicated. "There is this saga with Gepards, you may need some popcorn to follow it until the end," he added, referring to the delivery of Gepard anti-aircraft tanks that has been envisaged for July.

"Those countries who are dragging their feet with the issue of providing Ukraine with heavy weapons, they have to understand: Every day they spend deciding, weighing different arguments, whether to do it or not, people get killed," he said. Kuleba, however, welcomed the training of Ukrainian troops on self-propelled howitzers in Germany. Berlin has pledged to send seven of the artillery weapons to Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022