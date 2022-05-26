Congress to present report card of Modi govt on its 8th anniversary

Left Menu

As the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is completing eight years in office, the Opposition Congress party will release a "report card" on its performance.

As the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is completing eight years in office, the Opposition Congress party will release a "report card" on its performance. Congress General Secretaries Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala will hold a press conference in Delhi to present a report card of the Narendra Modi government.According to sources, the Communication Department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has prepared a report card highlighting the failures and performance of the Modi Government on various fronts like economy, foreign policy, communal harmony and inflation.

"Unemployment is high and has broken record of 45 years while inflation is rising especially of essential commodities, petrol-diesel prices are historic high and Rupee against Dollar is historic low, the foreign reserve is also dipping so the country is suffering from the economic crisis," said sources. On the national security issues, Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is a major concern on which Central Government is lacking and hasn't taken on China in a manner it should be dealt with.

The report card will also be highlighting concerns over communal harmony and the state of polarisation in the country as several parts of various states have seen unrest on this front in the recent months. COVID-19 management will also be a part of Congress's report card.All the above issues will be elaborated in the report card along with other factors about the Central government's performance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government will complete its eight years at the Centre on May 30, which the party plans to celebrate from May 30 to June 14 at a grand level across the country by holding various events. (ANI)

