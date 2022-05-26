Shiv Sena workers protest ED raids against Maha minister Anil Parab

Workers of the Shiv Sena in Kolhapur staged a protest against the Enforcement Directorate's raids at premises of Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab on Thursday, police said.

The protest was organised around 11.30 am by former Sena MLA and executive president of the state planning commission Rajendra Kshirsagar, an official said.

Sena workers gathered near the statue of Tara Rani in the city and raised slogans against the ED's action on party leader Parab, and put up a banner criticising the probe agency, he said.

The ED on Thursday raided multiple locations in Maharashtra as part of a money laundering probe against Parab and others linked to alleged irregularities in a land deal in coastal Dapoli area of Ratnagiri district and other charges, it was stated.

The probe agency has filed a fresh case against the minister and others under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

At least seven premises, including Parab's official residence in Mumbai, linked premises in Dapoli and Pune are being searched by the agency.

