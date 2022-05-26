Maha: NCP worker attacked in Pune; case registered

The police have registered an offence against a former BJP worker and a few others for allegedly attacking an NCP worker in Maharashtra's Pune city, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint lodged by NCP worker Appa Jadhav, the Vishrambag police have registered a case under section 452 (house-trespass) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Bombay Police Act for the attack that took place on Wednesday evening, he said.

According to the complainant, the accused Santosh Kamble and a few others allegedly entered a local party office in Narayan Peth area and attacked him over a dispute, the official added. A video of Kamble and the others allegedly manhandling Jadhav has surfaced on social media.

Around 10 days ago, local BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar was trashed by some NCP workers at his office, following which he had also lodged a complaint with the Vishrambag police.

