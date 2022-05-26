Russian President Putin holding world to ransom over food - UK's Truss

British foreign minister Liz Truss accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of holding the world to ransom over food, responding to a question about whether she supported lifting sanctions in exchange for grain exports from Ukraine.

"It is completely appalling that Putin is trying to hold the world to ransom, and he is essentially weaponising hunger and lack of food amongst the poorest people around the world," Truss said during a visit to Bosnia on Thursday.

"We simply cannot allow this to happen. Putin needs to remove the blockade on Ukrainian grain."

