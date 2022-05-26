Left Menu

Modi calls 'parivaarvadi' parties 'biggest' enemies of the country

they are the biggest enemies of democracy and youth, Modi said, in an apparent reference to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS in the state.Telangana people are watching how family-run parties are interested in their own welfare.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-05-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 15:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Phto) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Family-run parties always think about their growth and are the biggest enemies of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Addressing BJP party workers and leaders at Begumpet Airport here, Modi said political vendetta is being taken out against the saffron party workers in Telangana.

He hit out at 'parivaarvadi' parties saying they are not just a political problem of India but 'Parivarvaad' and 'parivaarvadi parties' are the biggest enemy of the country's democracy and its youth.

''Parivaarvadi (family-run) parties are not only political problems... they are the biggest enemies of democracy and youth,'' Modi said, in an apparent reference to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the state.

Telangana people are watching how family-run parties are interested in their welfare. These parties never care about poor people's problems, he further charged. The country has seen how corruption becomes the face of political parties dedicated to one family, he added.

Recalling that thousands of people had sacrificed their lives for the sake of a bright future for Telangana during the decades-long separate statehood agitation, Modi said the protest was not for one family to crush the dreams of Telangana's development. The state was carved out of the erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Modi earlier arrived in the city to participate in the 20th-year celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB) here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

