Telangana CM skips meet with PM Modi; flies to Bengaluru to meet Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a meeting with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda at the latter's residence in Bengaluru on Thursday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-05-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 16:43 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a meeting with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda at the latter's residence in Bengaluru on Thursday. Karnataka's former Chief Minister and Deve Gowda's son HD Kumaraswamy was also present at the meeting.

"Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao met with former Prime Minister Sri @H_D_Devegowda and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Sri @HD_Kumaraswamy in Bangalore today," Telangana CMO tweeted. KCR's meeting with the Opposition leaders is a part of his effort to bring the anti-BJP leaders together and form a third front ahead of the 2024 General elections. Earlier last week, he was in New Delhi where he met Aam Aadmi Supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

KCR's visit to Bengaluru comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a day-long visit to Telangana to attend an event at the completion of 20 years of the establishment of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad. This is the second time that the Telangana Chief Minister skipped meeting PM Modi breaching the protocol at the airport.

In February, KCR had skipped meeting PM Modi at the airport when he had visited Hyderabad to unveil the statue of equality at Muchintal. Rao had cited health reasons. (ANI)

