UK's Sunak announces temporary energy profits levy to tackle cost-of-living crisis

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-05-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 17:06 IST
Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Twitter(@RishiSunak)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday he would introduce a "temporary and targeted" energy profits levy, describing his support for those hurt hardest by a cost-of-living crisis "timely, temporary and targeted".

"We will introduce a temporary and targeted energy profits levy but we have built into the new levy a new investment allowance that means companies will have a hew and significant incentive to reinvest their profits," Sunak told parliament.

