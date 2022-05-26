UK's Sunak announces temporary energy profits levy to tackle cost-of-living crisis
British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday he would introduce a "temporary and targeted" energy profits levy, describing his support for those hurt hardest by a cost-of-living crisis "timely, temporary and targeted".
"We will introduce a temporary and targeted energy profits levy but we have built into the new levy a new investment allowance that means companies will have a hew and significant incentive to reinvest their profits," Sunak told parliament.
