UP: Account with Rs 1.28 cr of jailed MLA Vijay Mishra attached

The district administration on Thursday attached a bank account with Rs 1.28 crore in it allegedly transferred by former MLA and gang leader Vijay Mishra.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhadohi, Anil Kumar on Thursday said, ''Vijay Mishra who is currently lodged in Agra Jail deposited Rs 1.28 cr in a bank account in Bhadohi owned by his close aides and son Vishnu Mishra.'' ''The said money has been gathered with the help of illegal activities. The money was attached on the direction of the senior administrative officials under provisions of the gangster act.'' Associated with the Samajwadi Party for a long time, Mishra was elected MLA thrice under its banner - 2002, 2007, and 2012. He contested from Gyanpur assembly seat of Bhadhohi from jail in the latest Uttar Pradesh election, but lost.

Mishra reportedly has over 60 cases lodged against him, including that of rape. Vishnu Mishra, his son, is absconding since August 2020.

