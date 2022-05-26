Left Menu

UP: Account with Rs 1.28 cr of jailed MLA Vijay Mishra attached

The money was attached on the direction of the senior administrative officials under provisions of the gangster act. Associated with the Samajwadi Party for a long time, Mishra was elected MLA thrice under its banner - 2002, 2007, and 2012. Vishnu Mishra, his son, is absconding since August 2020.

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 26-05-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 17:14 IST
UP: Account with Rs 1.28 cr of jailed MLA Vijay Mishra attached
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration on Thursday attached a bank account with Rs 1.28 crore in it allegedly transferred by former MLA and gang leader Vijay Mishra.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhadohi, Anil Kumar on Thursday said, ''Vijay Mishra who is currently lodged in Agra Jail deposited Rs 1.28 cr in a bank account in Bhadohi owned by his close aides and son Vishnu Mishra.'' ''The said money has been gathered with the help of illegal activities. The money was attached on the direction of the senior administrative officials under provisions of the gangster act.'' Associated with the Samajwadi Party for a long time, Mishra was elected MLA thrice under its banner - 2002, 2007, and 2012. He contested from Gyanpur assembly seat of Bhadhohi from jail in the latest Uttar Pradesh election, but lost.

Mishra reportedly has over 60 cases lodged against him, including that of rape. Vishnu Mishra, his son, is absconding since August 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022