UP: Account with Rs 1.28 cr of jailed MLA Vijay Mishra attached
The money was attached on the direction of the senior administrative officials under provisions of the gangster act. Associated with the Samajwadi Party for a long time, Mishra was elected MLA thrice under its banner - 2002, 2007, and 2012. Vishnu Mishra, his son, is absconding since August 2020.
- Country:
- India
The district administration on Thursday attached a bank account with Rs 1.28 crore in it allegedly transferred by former MLA and gang leader Vijay Mishra.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhadohi, Anil Kumar on Thursday said, ''Vijay Mishra who is currently lodged in Agra Jail deposited Rs 1.28 cr in a bank account in Bhadohi owned by his close aides and son Vishnu Mishra.'' ''The said money has been gathered with the help of illegal activities. The money was attached on the direction of the senior administrative officials under provisions of the gangster act.'' Associated with the Samajwadi Party for a long time, Mishra was elected MLA thrice under its banner - 2002, 2007, and 2012. He contested from Gyanpur assembly seat of Bhadhohi from jail in the latest Uttar Pradesh election, but lost.
Mishra reportedly has over 60 cases lodged against him, including that of rape. Vishnu Mishra, his son, is absconding since August 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anil Kumar
- Gyanpur
- Uttar
- Samajwadi Party
- Mishra
- Vishnu Mishra
- Vijay Mishra
- Bhadohi
- Bhadhohi
ALSO READ
Marks & Spencer Reliance India appoints Ritesh Mishra as Managing Director
Three policemen killed in firing by miscreants in Guna distict of Madhya Pradesh early on Saturday: State Home Minister Narottam Mishra.
Union minister Ajay Mishra's nephew dies after tree branch falls on him in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri
Sculptures of gods, Sheshnag like structures found in Gyanvapi Mosque: Advocate Ajay Mishra
Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court removes advocate commissioner Ajay Mishra