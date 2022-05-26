Left Menu

State-run sports facilities in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm: Kejriwal

The Delhi government has directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 18:10 IST
State-run sports facilities in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

''It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that sportspersons can use them,'' he told reporters here.

The direction comes following a media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that an IAS officer could walk his dog at the facility.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Kejriwal had directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm.

Tagging the media report, Sisodia said in a tweet: ''News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite (night). CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm.'' During a media interaction, newly appointed Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena was asked about the matter, but he did not comment anything on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022