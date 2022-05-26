Left Menu

UP Assembly: Shivpal praises Yogi as 'honest', 'hardworking'

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia PSPL founder Shivpal Yadav on Thursday praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as honest and hardworking while claiming that opposition would have been in power had it taken his support.Shivpal had fought the latest UP election on a Samajawadi Party ticket from Jaswantnagar seat.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) founder Shivpal Yadav on Thursday praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as ''honest'' and ''hardworking'' while claiming that opposition would have been in power had it taken his support.

Shivpal had fought the latest UP election on a Samajawadi Party ticket from Jaswantnagar seat. There have been speculations of a rift between him and his nephew, SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Speaking in the assembly house during a discussion, Yadav said, ''I say that UP CM is honest and hardworking. Had he taken support of all legislators and others during COVID pandemic, things could have been managed in a better way.'' BJP members approbated his praise of Adityanath by thumping their desks.

''The government promises 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', but it did not take support of all. UP CM is a saint, a Yogi. Yog means taking support of all,'' he said.

''CM could take UP to new heights only by taking support of the opposition,'' he added.

Shivpal Yadav, who is an SP MLA and was sitting with SP lawmakers, also said that had opposition taken his support “they would have been sitting in the treasury benches.” “I made the party (PSPL) and also did election preparations. We announced 100 candidates two years ago. Had they been made candidates (by SP), they would have been there,” he said pointing towards the treasury bench.

Both, Adityanath and leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav, were not present in the house when Shivpal spoke. On the free ration scheme, he advised the government to provide it to elderly and ailing, but be cautious against turning healthy and young ones ''lazy''.

