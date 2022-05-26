Left Menu

UP budget will fulfil expectations of farmers, young women: Dinesh Sharma

Hailing the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-2023 presented in state assembly on Thursday, former Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that it will truly fulfil the expectations of farmers, young women and the poor.People of the state have reposed their faith in the BJP government to maintain the pace of development, and this budget is going to increase the pace of that development.

''People of the state have reposed their faith in the BJP government to maintain the pace of development, and this budget is going to increase the pace of that development. In this budget, all the provisions have been made to fulfil the resolutions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This budget will truly fulfil the expectations of farmers, young women and the poor,'' Sharma said in a statement issued here. He added that the steps have been taken for a positive change in the life of the common man.

''The provisions of the budget are such that the state will establish new dimensions in every field in the coming time. This is truly a budget, which fulfils the dream of a giant leap of development,'' he said. Sharma said that a blueprint has been drawn for the bright future of the youth. Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tabled Yogi Adityanath's second term government’s maiden budget of over Rs 6.15 lakh crore with focus on education, employment, empowerment of women and farmers.

The budget is seen as a master stroke by the government towards realising the dream of achieving a one trillion dollar economy for the state. The Rs 6,15,518.97 crore budget for the financial year 2022-23 has a provision of Rs 39,181.10 crore for the new schemes.

