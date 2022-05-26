Mamata Banerjee asks state cabinet ministers not to use red beacons atop cars while travelling
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she has asked the state cabinet ministers not to use red beacons atop their cars while traveling.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she has asked the state cabinet ministers not to use red beacons atop their cars while traveling. During a felicitation ceremony of Kolkata police, Banerjee said, "I have asked the state cabinet ministers not to use red beacons atop their cars while traveling. Even, the police use red beacons for smooth movement. All of this is not appreciated by people, they don't like this."
Earlier, the state Transport Department on Friday published a fresh list of VIPs and emergency officials who can use beacon lights atop their vehicles, and left out the governor, chief minister, Assembly speaker, and chief justice of the Calcutta High Court from the list. The Central government had in 2017 banned all kinds of beacon lights for VVIPs other than those who are involved in emergency and disaster management duties. (ANI)
