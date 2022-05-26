Webcasting in 50 pc polling booths in Tripura by-elections : CEO

At least 50 per cent of the polling booths in the four assembly seats where by-poll will be held June 23 on will have webcasting surveillance to ensure free and fair election, an election department official said on Thursday. Voting in all the 221 booths of Agartala, Town Bardowli, Surma and Yubarajnagar constituencies will be video graphed under proper security arrangement, said Tripura chief electoral officer (CEO) Kiran Gittee.

“We plan to bring 50 per cent of the polling booths under webcasting to ensure free and fair elections. It may increase depending on the situation. VVPAT will be attached to all the EVMs,” he said during a press conference.

The CEO said district magistrates and superintendents of police are working on the security situation based on ground reality. “Security forces will be deployed in all the polling booths based on the vulnerability. If necessary, central paramilitary forces could be deployed in critical booths,” he said. Gitte said the model code of conduct is in force from Wednesday and the notification for the by-elections will be issued on May 30. For Agartala and Town Bardwali by-election the model code of conduct will be applicable only in poll bound areas as per the revised guideline of EC, he said.

The entire Dhalai and Noprth Tripura districts will come under the purview of the model code of conduct due to by-election in Surma and Yubarajnagar seats.

June 6 will be the last date for filing nomination, while scrutiny will be held on June 7 and last date for withdrawal will be on June 9. Counting is scheduled to be held on June 26.

Gittee said an all-party meeting will be held on Friday to brief the political parties about the model code of conduct and other issues related to the by-elections.

