State-run sports facilities in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm: Kejriwal

All state-run sports facilities in the national capital have been directed to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.The direction comes after a media report claimed that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that Delhis Principal Secretary Revenue Sanjeev Khirwar could walk his dog at the facility.It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 21:10 IST
All state-run sports facilities in the national capital have been directed to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

The direction comes after a media report claimed that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that Delhi's Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar could walk his dog at the facility.

''It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that sportspersons can use them,'' Kejriwal told reporters here.

When contacted, Khirwar said he is abroad and cannot talk at the moment.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Kejriwal had directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm.

Tagging the media report, Sisodia said in a tweet: ''News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite (night). CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm.'' During a media interaction, newly appointed Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena was asked about the matter, but he did not comment on the issue. BJP's Delhi unit has also written to the L-G stating that ''such an officer does not hold the right to be on that post''. Due to such acts, Delhi's image was getting affected, the party said.

They also alleged that the condition of Delhi's stadiums was bad and accused Kejriwal of de-motivating players, instead of motivating them.

