West Bengal: GTA election on June 26, notification on Friday

The election to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), the semi-autonomous council that governs the Darjeeling Hills, will be held on June 26, the State Election Commission announced on Thursday.

Along with it, election to the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad and six wards of six municipalities across West Bengal will be held on that day, State Election Commissioner Sourav Das told a press conference.

The model code of conduct came into force with the announcement of the elections, he said.

''More than adequate security forces will be deployed for the elections to the GTA,'' Das said. The notification for the elections will be issued on Friday, he said.

By-elections will be held in ward 2 of Jhalda Municipality in Purulia as sitting Congress councillor Tapan Kandu was shot dead in March.

Bypolls will also be held in ward 8 of Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district where TMC councillor Anupam Dutta was shot dead.

Elections will be held in ward 3 of Bhatpara Municipality, ward 16 of Chandannagar Municipality and ward 4 of Dumdum Municipality as one candidate each of these wards died before the polling in February.

Polls will also be held in ward 29 of South Dumdum Municipality.

