Delhi's new LG calls on Home Minister Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 21:59 IST
Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

Saxena took oath as the 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi at a ceremony here earlier in the day.

''Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena called on Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah,” Shah's office tweeted.

Saxena was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi at the Raj Niwas here.

