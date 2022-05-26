Left Menu

Moldova places former President Dodon under house arrest

The Ciocana district court in Chisinau, the capital, made the order two days after Dodon's house was searched and he was placed under detention for 72 hours. Speaking to the media after the court hearing, Dodon said the case was politically motivated, a charge the government has rejected.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 23:02 IST
Moldova places former President Dodon under house arrest

A Moldovan court on Thursday placed former president and pro-Russian opposition leader Igor Dodon under house arrest for 30 days to allow prosecutors to investigate allegations of corruption and treason. The Ciocana district court in Chisinau, the capital, made the order two days after Dodon's house was searched and he was placed under detention for 72 hours.

Speaking to the media after the court hearing, Dodon said the case was politically motivated, a charge the government has rejected. Dodon told journalists that the judge was carrying out a "political order" from pro-Western President Maia Sandu, who succeeded Dodon in 2020. Dodon said he had no property other than that which he had officially declared.

The government has rejected the allegation of political interference with Justice Minister Sergiu Litvinenco saying the case would be carried out "in strict accordance with the law." Dodon's arrest comes at a time when relations between Moscow and Chisinau are increasingly strained.

The Kremlin earlier said it was concerned at reports that Dodon had been detained, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling on Moldovan authorities to respect his rights. In recent months Russian separatists in Moldova's Transdniestria region blamed neighbouring Ukraine for what they said were shootings, explosions and drone incursions, raising fears that Moldova could be drawn into the conflict in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022