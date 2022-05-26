ABVP extended help to the needy during Covid pandemic: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said the ABVP set an example during the COVID-19 pandemic with its active involvement by extending all possible assistance to the needy.

Addressing the National Executive Council meeting of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here, Thakur said the ABVP is always vigilantly working towards protection of student rights, national interest and upliftment of society.

Contribution of the ABVP during disaster management has always been remarkable, he added.

Recalling his days as an ABVP worker, Thakur appreciated the efforts of the student wing in organising several blood donation camps and steps taken towards environment protection. ''Such endeavours provide motivation to others as well,'' he added.

Thakur said many positive changes have been witnessed in education sector in the state and various steps have been taken to provide education according to Indian values.

The chief Minister also released Himachali Swatantra Veeron Ka Parichay, a book by the Students for Holistic Development of Humanity (Research) Foundation, on this occasion.

Earlier, Chairman of Reception Committee, Nand Lal Sharma welcomed the chief minister.

ABVP national president Prof. Chhaganbhai Patel and national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi were also among those who addressed the meeting.

The chief minister's wife, Sadhna Thakur, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal, Power Minister Sukh Ram, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rajinder Garg, Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Satya Kaundal, ABVP state president Sunil Thakur, state general secretary Vishal Verma, General Secretary of Reception Committee Vikas Rathore were present on this occasion.

