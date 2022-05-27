Left Menu

Raj minister unhappy with CM's principal secretary, asks to be removed as minister

Eds Adds BJP reaction Jaipur, May 26 PTI Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna Thursday expressed anguish over the conduct of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots principal secretary, referring to him as the minister of all the departments, and said he would prefer being removed as a minister.Chandna made his displeasure public through a tweet, saying he does not want to hold on to the dishonourable ministerial post.I request the honourable chief minister to relieve me of this dishonourable ministerial post and give the charge of all my departments to Shri Kuldeep Ranka ji.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-05-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 00:17 IST
Raj minister unhappy with CM's principal secretary, asks to be removed as minister
  • Country:
  • India

(Eds: Adds BJP reaction ) Jaipur, May 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna Thursday expressed anguish over the conduct of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's principal secretary, referring to him as the ''minister of all the departments'', and said he would prefer being removed as a minister.

Chandna made his displeasure public through a tweet, saying he does not want to hold on to the ''dishonourable'' ministerial post.

''I request the honourable chief minister to relieve me of this dishonourable ministerial post and give the charge of all my departments to Shri Kuldeep Ranka ji. He is anyway the minister of all the departments,'' he tweeted in Hindi, without elaborating.

Ranka is the principal secretary to the chief minister.

The development comes just days ahead of Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan and indicates resentment within the party. Just a week ago, Congress MLA from Dungarpur Ganesh Ghogra sent his resignation to Gehlot in protest against a police case against him. BJP leaders latched onto Chandna's tweet to attack the Congress government. ''The ship is sinking…The trends for 2023 begin to arrive,'' BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted, attacking the screenshot of Chandna's tweet.

''This is an example of the 'governance' of the Ashok Gehlot government. It shows the weakness of the party high command. It also shows the influence of bureaucracy on the government,'' Poonia told PTI. ''This has a pattern. Earlier, Ganesh Ghoghra sent resignation and now Chandna has offered the resignation. This impacts governance,'' he said. BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani said the ministers and MLAs do not have confidence in the Congress government of Rajasthan. ''The minister is demanding freedom from this corrupt government. If this is the condition of the ministers in the government, then what would be the condition of the public,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
3
Motor racing-Ecclestone arrested in Brazil for illegally carrying a gun

Motor racing-Ecclestone arrested in Brazil for illegally carrying a gun

 Global
4
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022