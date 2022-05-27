Biden, first lady to travel to Uvalde on Sunday
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday "to grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives in the horrific elementary school shooting," the White House said on Thursday.
