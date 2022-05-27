Left Menu

Bihar politics: Tejashwi calls talks about forging alliance with Janata Dal (United) 'imaginary'

Amid speculations of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) trying to forge an alliance with Janata Dal (United), Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday cleared the air saying talks about an alliance are "all imaginary".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 03:24 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 03:24 IST
Bihar politics: Tejashwi calls talks about forging alliance with Janata Dal (United) 'imaginary'
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid speculations of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) trying to forge an alliance with Janata Dal (United), Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday cleared the air saying talks about an alliance are "all imaginary". Speaking to the media on Thursday, Yadav said, "This is all imaginary. When I went to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was my initiative and not of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Does it mean I was forging an alliance with BJP?"

Both Tejashwi Yadav and CM Nitish Kumar attended Iftar hosted at each other's place and also have similar stances on caste census. Speaking about the recent CBI raids at Lalu Prasad Yadav's house, Tejashwi said, "It is politically motivated. It was not the first time, and it is not going to be the last."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR in the 'land for railway job' case named Lalu Yadav, his wife, daughters and several others as accused in the case. On Friday, the CBI conducted searches at 17 locations belonging to Lalu Yadav and his family members in Delhi and Bihar.

The alleged scam took place when Yadav was Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
4
Motor racing-Ecclestone arrested in Brazil for illegally carrying a gun

Motor racing-Ecclestone arrested in Brazil for illegally carrying a gun

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022