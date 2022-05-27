Left Menu

Uttarakhand BJP MLA's kin arrested at Kochi airport

Nazia Yusuf, the sister-in-law of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttarakhand Kishore Upadhyay was arrested at Kochi airport on Thursday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 27-05-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 12:57 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Nazia Yusuf, the sister-in-law of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttarakhand Kishore Upadhyay was arrested at Kochi airport on Thursday. Nazia was arrested when she was on her way to Singapore. There was a lookout notice issued against her.

Najia Yusuf is the wife of Sachin Upadhyay, the brother of three-time BJP MLA from Tehri Kishore Upadhyay. Sachin Upadhyay and his wife Nazia Yusuf are facing trial in a land fraud case at Rajpur police station. Sachin is now on bail after being arrested and Nazia was on the run since then.

Nazia was absconding since 2017 and the district police had also announced a reward of Rs 15,000 for her. She was arrested by the security team at the Kochi airport on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

