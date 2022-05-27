Left Menu

J-K: Mehbooba Mufti meets family of slain Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-05-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 13:48 IST
Mehbooba Mufti meeting family of Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday met the family of Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat who was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam yesterday. "The situation is deteriorating. Innocent people are being killed every day," Mufti told reporters here.

Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured. Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the 10-year-old nephew of the TV actress had a bullet injury on his arm. The nephew is receiving treatment at a hospital in the district, added the police.

"Two people came to her house to call her for a shoot. When she stepped outside the house they killed her. What harm had she caused to anyone?" Zubair Ahmed, brother-in-law of Bhat told ANI. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday morning informed that two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, involved in the killing of Amreen Bhat, have been neutralised in Kashmir's Avantipora. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

