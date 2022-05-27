Gehlot plays down upset minister's tweet, says should not be taken seriously

Left Menu

A day after Rajasthan sports minister asked to be relieved from his post over the conduct of the CMs principal secretary, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said Ashok Chandnas tweet should not be taken seriously as he might be under pressure due to the workload.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-05-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 14:05 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Rajasthan sports minister asked to be relieved from his post over the conduct of the CM's principal secretary, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said Ashok Chandna's tweet should not be taken seriously as he might be under pressure due to the workload. Chandna on Thursday expressed anguish over the conduct of Gehlot's principal secretary, referring to him as the ''minister of all the departments'', and said he would prefer being removed as a minister.

Chandna made his displeasure public through a tweet, saying he does not want to hold on to the ''dishonorable'' ministerial post.

Gehlot said Chandna had organized a state-level sports program earlier and in the same way, a similar event -- 'Rural Olympics' is going to be held for the first time in Rajasthan in which 30 lakh people are likely to participate. ''A huge load is on him. Maybe he (Chandna) came under tension and made some comments. It should not be taken seriously... will talk to him,'' Gehlot told reporters.

The chief minister said he had not talked to the minister till now. ''He seems to be working under pressure, such a big responsibility has come on him, will see,'' Gehlot said.

In his tweet, Chandna had said, ''I request the honorable chief minister to relieve me of this dishonorable ministerial post and give the charge of all my departments to Shri Kuldeep Ranka Ji. He is anyway the minister of all the departments,'' he tweeted in Hindi, without elaborating. Ranka is the principal secretary to the chief minister.

The development comes just days ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan and indicates resentment within the party. Just a week ago, Congress MLA from Dungarpur Ganesh Ghagra sent his resignation to Gehlot in protest against a police case against him.

