Kejriwal to hold maiden meeting with new LG of Delhi today

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena at 4 pm today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 14:25 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena at 4 pm today. The meeting will be held in the LG Secretariat. This will be Kejriwal's maiden formal meeting with the new Lt Governor of Delhi.

Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday was sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. On May 23, Saxena, the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, was appointed Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor after Anil Baijal resigned from the position last week.

A statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted Baijal's resignation and appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena as the new Lieutenant Governor. "On behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend a warm welcome to the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinay Kumar Saxena. For the betterment of Delhi, he will get full cooperation from the cabinet of Delhi Government," said Chief Minister Kejriwal in a Twitter post following the appointment of Saxena.

Baijal, who served as Delhi LG for five years and four months, resigned citing personal reasons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

