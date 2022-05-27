UK's Johnson: Putin making slow but palpable progress in Donbas - Bloomberg
Reuters | London | Updated: 27-05-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 14:43 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was making slow but palpable progress in the Donbas region of Ukraine. "I'm afraid that Putin, at great cost to himself and to the Russian military, is continuing to chew through ground in Donbas," he told Bloomberg TV.
"He's continuing to make gradual, slow, but I'm afraid palpable, progress and therefore it is absolutely vital that we continue to support the Ukrainians militarily."
