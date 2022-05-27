Left Menu

UK's Johnson: Putin making slow but palpable progress in Donbas - Bloomberg

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-05-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 14:43 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was making slow but palpable progress in the Donbas region of Ukraine. "I'm afraid that Putin, at great cost to himself and to the Russian military, is continuing to chew through ground in Donbas," he told Bloomberg TV.

"He's continuing to make gradual, slow, but I'm afraid palpable, progress and therefore it is absolutely vital that we continue to support the Ukrainians militarily."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

