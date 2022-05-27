Left Menu

27-05-2022
2 Congress workers held for circulating fake video on LDF candidate Jo Joseph
Kerala police on Friday said they have arrested two Congress workers for allegedly circulating a fake video targeting the Left candidate for Thrikkakara byelection Dr Jo Joseph.

Congress Amayur Mandalam president T K Sukkur and a former office-bearer of the party Sivadasan were held for ''sharing, liking and commenting'' on a video which portrays Joseph in a poor light, the police said.

''Both were arrested from their residences at Palakkad,'' they told PTI.

Earlier, LDF election committee secretary M Swaraj had filed a complaint against certain ''Congress-affiliated social media handles'' for circulating the fake porn video targeting Joseph.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan rejected the Left party's charges.

Satheesan said the police should arrest those who made the video and uploaded it on social media rather than arresting those who shared it.

''The UDF has no role in the fake video of the LDF candidate. Members from all parties have shared the video...police should arrest those who uploaded the video rather than those who shared the same,'' Satheesan told reporters here.

Dr. Daya Pascal, wife of Joseph, has also come down heavily on the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP for the alleged circulation of a fake video on her husband. She said such ''cheap tactics'' show that the Opposition parties lacked the courage to hold a healthy political debate on the byelection at Thrikkakara.

