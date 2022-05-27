Left Menu

UP assembly to greet members on birthdays during session

He was the excise minister in the previous government headed by Yogi Adityanath.Agnihotri accepted the birthday greetings from the members of the House.Honourable speaker has started a new tradition.

Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Satish Mahana on Friday started a new tradition of extending greetings to legislators whose birthdays fall during the sessions of the House.

He was addressing the members of the assembly during the Question Hour.

''I am going to start a new tradition. A thought came to my mind that during an assembly session, we will greet members if it is their birthday,'' he said.

''Today is the birthday of Ram Naresh Agnihotri (BJP),'' Mahana said, and spoke about Agnihotri and his political journey.

Born on May 27, 1957 in Mainpuri, Agnihotri is a BJP MLA from the Bhongaon Assembly constituency. He was the excise minister in the previous government headed by Yogi Adityanath.

Agnihotri accepted the birthday greetings from the members of the House.

''Honourable speaker has started a new tradition. For this, all members should thank him. I am fortunate that the new tradition is starting with me,'' he added.

